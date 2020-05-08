NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal HPD helicopter crash

HOUSTON – The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report about the crash of a Houston Police Department helicopter that killed one officer and injured another.

The two-page report published Thursday shed little light on what may have caused the police helicopter to crash into an apartment complex clubhouse near the Greenspoint neighborhood just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Officer Jason Knox was killed in the crash. Officer Chase Cormier, the pilot, was injured.

Federal investigators said it was a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter crew that informed authorities that the police helicopter had crashed after air traffic controllers reported losing radar contact with the chopper.

It was noted that the HPD helicopter was equipped with an augmented-reality mapping system, which will be reviewed in order to determine if it contains pertinent information about the crash.

Investigators also said that video from a witness showed the helicopter rotated in the air before falling to the ground.

Visitation for Knox happens between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday at Houston’s First Baptist Church at 7401 Katy Freeway. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Cormier has undergone surgery and has a long road to recovery, according to officials.