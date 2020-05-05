Funeral details released for fallen Houston police officer Jason Knox

HOUSTON – The city of Houston announced funeral details for Houston police officer Jason Knox who was killed in the early hours of Saturday in a helicopter crash in north Houston.

Knox joined the department in June 2012, officials said. He was assigned to the Midwest Patrol Division and the Office of Public Affairs before joining the Air & Marine Division in January 2019, according to HPD.

“Jason had a history of service,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the funeral and public visitation guidelines have been modified to ensure social distancing and safety.

Here are the details:

Visitation

A public visitation for Knox will be held on Friday, May 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Houston’s First Baptist Church, located at 7401 Katy Freeway.

The church has taken steps to ensure social distancing during the public visitation.

Funeral Service

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the same church, Houston’ First Baptist Church.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the only people allowed in the church for the funeral service are:

Family and friends

Members of the Houston Police Command Staff

Houston police employees assigned to the Air and Marine Division

Members of HPD Class #212

Dignitaries

“Following the funeral service, full police honors will be rendered outside the church with social distancing protocols in place,” officials wrote in a release Monday.

