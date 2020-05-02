2 officers injured when HPD helicopter crashes in north Houston

Published: May 2, 2020, 3:09 am Updated: May 2, 2020, 4:21 am

HOUSTON – Two officers were injured early Saturday morning when a Houston Police Department helicopter crashed in the northern part of the city.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Imperial Valley Drive and Greens Road near the Greenspoint neighborhood.

According to officials, the helicopter was being used to investigate reports of a body floating in a bayou when it crashed into an apartment complex.

Two officers who were aboard the helicopter were airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. Officials said both officers are in critical condition.

Prayers for our brothers and sisters at HPD who had a helicopter go down with 2 of their heroes on board. @HCSO_D2Patrol @HCSOPatrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/KoSQXxTqY7 — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) May 2, 2020

At about 4 a.m. Police Chief Art Acevedo gave a briefing and said the pilot managed to crash the helicopter in a way that would avoid any people in the apartment building.

The injured pilot and officer’s families were picked up and rushed to the hospital, Acevedo said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Agency will conduct investigations along with the Houston Police Department.

At about 3 a.m., while police were at the crash site, Acevedo said that shots rang out across the street and three suspects were taken into custody. Acevedo said this was a separate incident that was unrelated to the crash.

At 4 a.m., Chief Art Acevedo gave an update. Watch below:

Chief @ArtAcevedo Media Briefing on HPD Helicopter Down Incident https://t.co/44gImjYRxr — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 2, 2020

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.