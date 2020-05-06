Knox family shares touching message for pilot injured in HPD helicopter crash

HOUSTON – The road to recovery is long for Houston Police officer Chase Cormier after he was critically injured in a helicopter crash that killed tactical flight officer Jason Knox.

Cormier and Knox were investigating bodies floating in a bayou Saturday when the HPD helicopter named 75 Fox spun out of control and crashed into a vacant building in north Houston, authorities said.

Knox died at the hospital and Cormier was taken into surgery. Despite their heartache, Knox’s father councilman Mike Knox shared a touching post on Facebook wishing Cormier well.

“(Jason’s wife) Keira, (mother) Helen and I are relieved to know that Chase is on the road to recovery,” Mike Knox wrote. “We are grateful for this blessing. We ask you to join us in praying for a full recovery for Chase.”

He also shared a photo of the two 35-year-olds saying they were doing what they love and “Chase has the best wingman still at his side (from) Heaven pulling for him all the way.”

Cormier’s wife said he suffered a broken back and many other injuries but is slowly improving.

The pilot told KPRC 2 Tuesday that he is in a substantial amount of pain and still has numerous surgeries to go, but he is ready for the fight ahead.

“I have a strong attitude, will and determination,” Cormier said. “I also have a strong family network, peer support within HPD and friends. I am positive and I will recover. Many things are still unknown and will have to align before I can recover.”

Cormier said he appreciates the support he is getting, but he wants “the majority of energy and support to go toward the Knox family, Keira and their beautiful young children during this trying time and for the foreseeable future.”

To donate to the Knox family, visit assisttheofficer.com.