Mattress Mack giving out free grab-and-go meals to kids, senior citizens

HOUSTON – Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is giving out free grab-and-go meals to kids and senior citizens Thursday, he announced on Twitter.

Mattress Mack said he is giving out the food at the Gallery Furniture located at 6006 N. Freeway showroom from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

“It’s such a pleasure to help bring unity in the community because in Texas, tough times never last, tough Texans do!” McIngvale said in the tweet.

Join Mattress Mack today, Thursday 3/19, at the GF 6006 N. Freeway showroom where kids & senior citizens get a FREE Grab & Go Meal from 10am-7pm! It’s such a pleasure to help bring unity in the community because in Texas, tough times never last, tough Texans do! pic.twitter.com/UGhVuNuyIa — MattressMack (@MattressMack) March 19, 2020

