Mattress Mack giving out free grab-and-go meals to kids, senior citizens
HOUSTON – Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is giving out free grab-and-go meals to kids and senior citizens Thursday, he announced on Twitter.
Mattress Mack said he is giving out the food at the Gallery Furniture located at 6006 N. Freeway showroom from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
“It’s such a pleasure to help bring unity in the community because in Texas, tough times never last, tough Texans do!” McIngvale said in the tweet.
Join Mattress Mack today, Thursday 3/19, at the GF 6006 N. Freeway showroom where kids & senior citizens get a FREE Grab & Go Meal from 10am-7pm! It’s such a pleasure to help bring unity in the community because in Texas, tough times never last, tough Texans do! pic.twitter.com/UGhVuNuyIa— MattressMack (@MattressMack) March 19, 2020
MORE OF OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
FIND ALL OF OUR COVERAGE: See everything you need to know about coronavirus on our special page.
LOCAL CASES: See all the latest local coronavirus updates in our blog
TOTAL CASES: Keep track as new coronavirus cases are reported in counties in the Houston area
TEXAS: Here’s everything you need to know about the coronavirus in Texas
MAPPED: See a Johns Hopkins interactive map that shows how coronavirus has spread through the world
DEATHS: Here’s what we know about the 100 people who’ve died in the US from coronavirus
HOW TO HELP: How to help Houstonians in need during the coronavirus outbreak
STORYTIME: Watch KPRC 2 Anchors read children’s books as part of a new storytime feature for Houston kids and families
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.