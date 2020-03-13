LIST: Cirque Du Soleil postpones performances, other events canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – A list of events has been either canceled or postponed due to the growing threat and spread of the coronavirus.

Events:

• Cirque Du Soleil is postponing ALEGRIA performances in Houston. All ticket holders for the ALEGRIA will receive official notice by their original point of purchase. For more information about the rescheduled events, click here.

• Houston Symphony cancels the remaining performances in March. Here are the following performances that were canceled: Adams’ El Niño, Swing to Rock with Dave Bennett, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20.

• Alley Theatre has canceled all performances, events, camps and classes through March 31. All events after March are expected to take place as planned.

• The Austin Rodeo is canceled.

• Puptopia Festival has been rescheduled at Discovery Green to May 16. The Puptopia Festival in Austin has been moved to May 23 at Mueller Lake Park.

• Capital IDEA Houston is canceling all public events scheduled in March 2020.

• Houston First Corporation is canceling its “Party on the Plaza” concert scheduled for March 26. The remaining concerts in the series — April 9, 23, and May 7 — have been put on hold until further notice.

• Saint Arnolds canceled all events at the brewery and events they are involved in due to the coronavirus concerns.

• Houston Parks and Recreation Department produced events: Click here for the full list.

• Montgomery County Fair has canceled and will not be rescheduled.

• The University of Houston canceled Frontier Fiesta 2020.

• 8th Wonder Brewery has postponed its 7th Annual Celebr8ion until further notice.

• Lakewood Church will not hold public services this weekend.

• McDonald's Houston Children's Festival scheduled for April 4 and 5 in Downtown Houston has been postponed.

• 2020 Tour de Houston scheduled for March 15 has been postponed until further notice.

• Houston Rodeo concerts canceled: Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Lizzo, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, Khalid, Chris Stapleton, Marshmello, Braid Paisley and Luke Bryan

• Houston’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival scheduled on March 15 canceled.

• Spring Break activities at Houston’s Levy Park scheduled March 16-20 canceled.

• All events at Discovery Green canceled until April 1. (The Roller Rink, The Lake House and The Grove will remain open)

• Chimpanzee Discovery Day at Chimp Haven has been canceled.

• Harris County Criminal Courts #8 bond dockets (except arraignments) canceled.

• Several Houston-area hospital groups changing visitation policies

• Veterans Administration canceled all scheduled Friday and Saturday veterans legal clinics held at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) until further notice.

• Texas Library Association cancels convention in Houston March 24-27.

• Eliz Markowitz campaign has suspended all future events and rallies.

• The Fort Bend Women’s Conference has been postponed until Nov. 14, 2020.

Phone banks

• Harris County Phone Bank: 713-634-1110 (Open 24/7)

• City of Houston Phone Bank: 832-393-4220 (Weekdays 9a-7p, Saturdays 9a-3p)

• Fort Bend County Phone Bank: 281-633-7795 (Weekdays 8a-5p)

READ MORE:

LIST: See the Houston area school districts that have canceled classes so far

LIST: All the Texas universities, colleges that have extended spring break, moved classes online

LOCAL UPDATES: Rice suspends in-person classes for rest of the semester; quarantine lifted for 17 people

Latest sports updates: XFL suspends 2020 season games, Rice University suspends all sporting events indefinitely