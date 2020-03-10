What Houston-area hospitals are doing amid coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON – As cases of the coronavirus began appearing in the Houston area, hospitals began assessing policies to protect patients.

Here is a list of hospitals that have changed policies because of COVID-19 and what those changes mean.

Texas Children’s Hospital

Texas Children’s Hospital announced changes to policies on March 10. Below is the statement from hospital leaders.

“We want the community to know we have a detailed plan in place to identify, isolate and treat suspected cases of contagious infectious diseases. In step with CDC guidelines, we elevated our screening activities weeks ago based on our protocols at all Texas Children’s facilities. Currently, we screen all patients at every point of entry across our health care system in Houston and Austin. We are closely following the CDC and updating our screening protocols based on their guidelines. Texas Children’s Hospital’s highest priority is the health and safety of those we serve.

“For the safety of our patients, Texas Children’s altered our inpatient visitation guidelines. Based on the increasing incidence of COVID-19 in the Houston area and beyond, until further notice, Texas Children’s is limiting visitors.

Visitations are limited to two adult care givers or visitors, 18 years of age or older. Any ill visitors will be asked to leave.

Siblings younger than 18 years of age will not be allowed into a patient’s room or in any common inpatient areas, including activity rooms and playrooms.

Visitors will be screened daily upon entering any inpatient area of the hospital.

In addition to our visitation changes, frequent handwashing is always encouraged to protect our patients, families, employees and staff from the spread of germs and viruses.”

More information can be found at TexasChildrens.org.

MD Anderson Cancer Center

The hospital announced changes to policies on March 9. Below is the statement that was issued by hospital officials and a video that was included with the statement:

“Your health and safety is our top priority. While there have been no cases of 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at MD Anderson, we are enhancing our protocols and screening anyone who visits our campuses to identify if they have traveled in the last 14 days to an area considered to have sustained transmission* such as China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea.

“MD Anderson is screening for patients who exhibit symptoms of respiratory infection including:

Fever greater than 100.4º F/38º C

Coughing, or

Shortness of breath

“To ensure the safety of patients in the hospital, we are limiting the number of visitors on our campus:

Inpatient, ICU, EC, Pediatrics: Two visitors at a time.

Pre-and post-operative procedures: If a patient is being discharged home, their primary caregiver will be called to the recovery area for discharge instructions. Otherwise, visitors should remain in the waiting area.

Outpatient clinics (reception area and exam rooms): Only two healthy visitors who do not have symptoms are allowed to accompany patients in our ambulatory areas, including Houston-area locations, effective immediately.

“If you are on our campuses, you may be asked screening questions multiple times during your stay. While we know this may cause some disruption, we must do all we can to keep our patients and our workforce members safe.

“If you are a patient who has questions or concerns, please contact your care team via MyChart message or phone call. Outside of business hours, please call: 1-877-910-2685.

“We are asking visitors who have traveled – or have a household member who has traveled – to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea in the past 14 days to kindly postpone visiting our campuses when possible.

“Because our cancer patients are uniquely vulnerable to coronavirus, we are committing to increased workforce precautions. MD Anderson has restricted all employee business travel, domestic and international. Travel restrictions are in place through April 29. We will monitor closely and re-evaluate whether an extension is needed or whether travel restrictions can be lifted when there is clear evidence that the global public health emergency is abated.

“In addition, the institution is cancelling Community Relations participation at educational events, like health fairs.

“MD Anderson is unable to assist with travel outside U.S. government restrictions related to 2019 novel coronavirus disease. Patients who are unable to travel to MD Anderson for upcoming appointments should contact their care teams to determine next steps for care.”

More information can be found at MDAnderson.org.

Memorial Hermann

Memorial Hermann announced changes to policies on March 9. Below is the statement that was issued by hospital officials:

"To further protect the health of our patients, workforce and the community, and prevent the potential spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Memorial Hermann is modifying its visitor policy across all Memorial Hermann acute-care and rehabilitation hospitals and Convenient Care Centers, effective Tuesday, March, 10, at 7 a.m. until further notice.

"The modified visitor policy limits the number of visitors per patient, restricts the number of access points and implements screening of all visitors.

Visitation will be limited to two adult (18 years or older) visitors per patient, per day.

All visitors and patients, including vendors and contractors, will be screened at designated entry points, including the Emergency Center.

For patients in isolation, visitation will be limited to one adult (18 years or older) visitor per patient, per day. These visitors will also be required to wear personal protective equipment and will not be permitted to visit common areas within the facility.

"The brief screening process includes a temperature check and questionnaire. Individuals cleared through the screening process will receive a color-coded wristband which must be worn throughout their hospital visit. Visitors who are sick or do not meet screening criteria will not be allowed to enter the facility.

"Below are facilities impacted by the modified visitor policy:

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center

Children’s Memorial Hermann

Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital

Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital

Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital

Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Women’s Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital

Women’s Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

TIRR Memorial Hermann

Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital – Katy

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Greater Heights

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Katy

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Kingwood

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Sienna Plantation

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Spring

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Summer Creek

Memorial Hermann 24-Hour Emergency Care in The Woodlands"

More information can be found at MemorialHermann.org.

Harris Health System

Harris Health System announced March 9 that workers would begin screening patients and visitors at all points of entry. Below is a tweet about the changes:

HCA Houston Healthcare

HCA Houston Healthcare announced policy changes on March 6. Below is the full statement issued by officials:

“At HCA Houston Healthcare, we want to provide you and your loved ones with the best healthcare experience possible. To help ensure your safety and to protect the health and quality care of our patients, we have temporarily modified our visitation policies due to the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Effective immediately and until further notice, each HCA Houston Healthcare hospital will allow two visitors at a time per patient. Visiting hours are 6AM to 6PM.

Under the new visitation rules, one visitor can stay overnight with laboring mothers, NICU and pediatric patients.

Entry points at each HCA Houston Healthcare hospital also are now staffed to screen visitors based on the health system’s protocols for identifying and assessing for COVID-19.

Additionally, all visitors to the hospital will be screened by answering a series of questions about recent travel and current health.

Each hospital will maintain a separate employee entrance.

“While we certainly understand the importance of patients having friends, family and loved ones by their side, this policy is necessary to help us maintain a safe environment for our patients, colleagues and visitors.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and support. If a patient or family member has an extenuating circumstance, we will work with them to help accommodate their needs.”

Specific information about each HCA Houston location and the changes that are in effect there can be found at HCAHoustonHealthcare.com.