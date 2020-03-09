PHOTOS: Empty store shelves seen across Houston area amid coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON – It’s a sight usually reserved for hurricanes bearing down on Texas: people rushing to stores to stock up on supplies. Coronavirus changed that.

As COVID-19 cases began appearing in the Houston area, shoppers headed out to stock up on not just water, but also hand sanitizer, cleaning products and medication. This prompted stores to start placing limits on the number of these types of items shoppers could buy.

During the weekend, viewers shared photos of empty shelves and signs indicating restrictions. Click through the gallery below to see all the photos.