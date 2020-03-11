NBA teams, including Rockets, set to discuss plan ahead of growing coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON – Rocket fans were decked out in their H-Town swag for Tuesdays match up between the Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

News that the league is pushing teams to prepare to play games with only essential personnel in arenas due to growing concerns over the Corona Virus drew mixed reactions.

"Where do you get the motivation to do that, you know. The fans they feed off that stuff, I don’t think it's a good idea," said fan Ashley Arizmendi.

The league has not made an official decision but has scheduled a conference call with owners to come up with a plan.

“You don’t want anyone to get sick, at the same time you try not to live in fear. You want enjoy things it’s our Spring Break so it’s hard just to stay home and be there all day so we’ve been to the Rodeo, we’ve been to an XFL game, we’ve been to the movies and now we’re at the Rockets," said fan Jason Skaer.

Teams have been asked to prepare for the possibility of implementing temperature checks on players, team staff, and referees.

Consider the effects of such games as it relates to payroll, benefits, and other similar policies for non-essential staff and engage in any necessary communications with fans, ticket holders, and corporate partners.

The league conference call is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The Rockets next home is scheduled for March 17.