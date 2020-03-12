Here are all of the schools and major events to cancel in Houston because of the coronavirus

Here are schools, events and other groups that have canceled events because of the coronavirus:

• HISD to limit number of campus visitors between March 23 until April 3. All after-school activities and large campus gatherings will be cancelled during this period as well.

• NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Regionals at Toyota Center March 27-29 to be played without spectators.

• McDonald's Houston Children's Festival scheduled for April 4 and 5 in Downtown Houston has been postponed.

• 2020 Tour de Houston scheduled for March 15 has been postponed until further notice.

• Prairie View A&M University suspending classes until March 23.

• Houston Rodeo concerts cancelled: Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Lizzo, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, Khalid, Chris Stapleton, Marshmello, Braid Paisley and Luke Bryan

• Montgomery ISD closing early for Spring Break . Classes cancelled March 12 and 13.

• The Joy School closed until March 25.

• St. Thomas Episcopal School closed until March 25.

• Houston's St. Patrick's Day Festival scheduled on March 15 cancelled.

• Spring Break activities at Houston's Levy Park scheduled March 16-20 cancelled.

• All events at Discovery Green cancelled until April 1. (The Roller Rink, The Lake House and The Grove will remain open)

• University of Houston cancels classes week of March 16. Classes resume remotely starting March 23.

• Harris County Criminal Courts #8 bond dockets (ecxept arraignments) cancelled.

• Several Houston-area hospital groups changing visitation policies: Houston Methodist, Texas Children's, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Hermann, Harris Health System, HCA Houston Healthcare and CHI St. Luke's.

• U-H Athletics limiting number of spectators to games until March 31.

• Texas Library Association cancels convention in Houston March 24-27.

Phone banks

• Harris County Phone Bank: 713-634-1110 (Open 24/7)

• City of Houston Phone Bank: 832-393-4220 (Weekdays 9a-7p, Saturdays 9a-3p)

• Fort Bend County Phone Bank: 281-633-7795 (Weekdays 8a-5p)