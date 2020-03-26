Houston Ballet’s Spring Nutcracker Market canceled; shop vendors online now

HOUSTON – The Houston Ballet Spring Nutcracker Market, scheduled to begin April 17 at NRG Center, has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

The good news is you can still shop the market and many of its vendors online here beginning March 25 through April 30.

This would have been the second Nutcracker Spring Market. Nearly 160 vendors were lined up to travel to Houston for the Houston Ballet fundraiser.

If you already purchased early bird tickets to the event, you have three options:

Request a full refund.

Donate your payment to the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.

Transfer the amount you paid for your Spring Nutcracker Market early bird ticket ($30) towards purchasing an early bird ticket to the Nutcracker Market November 12th -15th. Those tickets are $50. If you choose this option, you will be charged an additional $20 to cover the difference.

You have to choose one of these options by May 15 by emailing nutcrackermarket@houstonballet.org with your decision.