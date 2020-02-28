Check this map to see if you’re under a boil water notice for next 24 hours due to Houston water main break

HOUSTON – A large part of the Houston area is under a boil water notice for 24-hours after a massive water main break in east Houston poured tons of water on to Houston roads and neighborhoods.

“Houston Public Works has received reports of low water pressure and we ask the community to conserve water in the area (minimize water usage, turn off sprinklers, avoid watering outdoors and washing cars),” officials wrote. “Houston Water crews have been able to isolate the break and water pressure should be slowly restored over the next few hours.”

A map released by the Houston Public Works Department shows the area under the boil water notice.

Tips to ensure safety while boiling water

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality provided some tips on ensuring you’re remaining safe under a boil water notice.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

RELATED STORIES

High water covers 610 East Loop and several roads in east Houston after 8-foot water main breaks

Houston hospitals experiencing water issues, city clinics close Thursday after water main break

See what’s going on around the city as KPRC 2 reporters give latest updates after massive water main break

LIST: HISD cancels classes Friday; other businesses, restaurants closed due to water main break in east Houston

These videos show the impact of water main break that flooded east Houston

PHOTOS: High water takes over east Houston neighborhood, roads after water main break

Get real-time Houston traffic updates