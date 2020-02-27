LIST: Businesses, schools, restaurants closed due to water main break in east Houston
HOUSTON – Houston businesses, schools, restaurants and grocery stores are closing Thursday afternoon after a major water main break in east Houston.
See the closures so far:
Schools and Universities
- University of Houston campus is closed for the rest of the day, according to a tweet from President Renu Khator. Operations in Sugar Land and Katy will continue as normal.
- Texas Southern University canceled all remaining classes and activities for the day due to the water outage, the school announced on Twitter.
- Houston Community College closed HCC Central College, HCC Eastside Campus, HCC Northeast Campus and HCC District Office due to the water main break.
Transportation
- METRO Houston Bus 30 route is detoured at the 610 East Loop near Clinton Drive due to the flooding caused by the water main break. For more information, call 713-635-4000.
- UH Parking announced on Twitter that the Cougar Line shuttle is impacted by the campus closures and water outage.
Businesses
- Businesses in the Upper Kirby area are shutting down from upper Kirby to the Montrose area.
- The Houston Zoo is closed for the rest of the day, the zoo announced on Twitter.
Businesses from Montrose to Upper Kirby shutting down because of water main break in east Houston KPRC2 Andy Cerota is livePosted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, February 27, 2020
