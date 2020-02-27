Houston hospitals experiencing water issues, city clinics close Thursday after water main break

HOUSTON – Houston-area hospitals are experiencing water pressure issues after a massive water main break in east Houston Thursday afternoon. See what different hospitals and clinics are saying:

Memorial Hermann

“Hospitals in the Texas Medical Center, including Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and TIRR Memorial Hermann, are currently experiencing water issues due to the City of Houston water main break,” officials wrote. “We are discouraging additional visitors to these campuses as we assess the current situation. We are working in conjunction with the City to restore water to the impacted locations as quickly as possible. Other Memorial Hermann hospitals are not impacted by the water issue and patients needing care will have access to these locations outside of the Texas Medical Center.”

Elective procedures have been canceled through tomorrow for the Texas Medical Center campus.

Texas Medical Center

“The Texas Medical Center is partially impacted yet fully operational,” officials wrote. “This issue is on a building by building basis and we cannot speak on each member institution’s behalf. TECO, which serves the majority of TMC for heating and cooling, is fully operational.”

Texas Children’s Hospital

For Texas Children’s Pediatrics, we are closing the following practices for the remainder of the afternoon. If a family is scheduled to be seen, they will receive a call from our staff to reschedule that appointment.

Texas Children’s Pediatrics Midtown

Texas Children’s Pediatrics Pediatric Medical Group

Texas Children’s Pediatrics Ripley House

Texas Children’s Pediatrics Gulfgate

Texas Children’s Pediatrics East

Texas Children’s Pediatrics Palm Center

Texas Children’s Pediatrics Fannin

Texas Children’s Urgent Care:

Texas Children’s Urgent Care East will be closed this evening.

Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women:

We are closing the following clinics and areas: Women’s Specialists of Houston (WSH), Partners in OB/GYN Care (POGC), Baylor OB/GYN clinic on the 3rd floor along with the lab, the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center on the 4th floor, the Family Fertility Clinic and the Woman’s Place.

Patients who had appointments scheduled, they will receive a call from our staff to help them reschedule.

MD Anderson

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is implementing emergency response measures. All non-emergent patient care activities in the outpatient areas at the TMC Campus are canceled. Some patient appointments may be postponed. Patients should contact their care provider with any questions. Visitors are being limited to conserve water.

Other efforts underway include: releasing employees not involved in patient care, bringing portable toilets and handwashing stations to campus and distributing body wipes and hand sanitizer to inpatient areas.

Harris Health System

“In an abundance of caution for patient and employee safety, Harris Health System will close eight outpatient clinics on Friday, Feb. 28, because of a loss of water pressure and the city’s recommendation to boil water before use,” the Harris Health System wrote in a press release.

All patient appointments will be rescheduled. Patients will be contacted directly to reschedule. Harris Health expects normal clinic operations to resume Monday, March 2.

The locations that were closed are:

Casa de Amigos Health Center (1615 North Main Street)

Gulfgate Health Center (7550 Office City Drive)

Harris Health Dental Center (5230 Griggs Road at the Palm Center)

Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center (3550 Swingle Road)

Monroe Clinic (8539 Gulf Freeway)

Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center–C.E. Odom (5516 Lockwood)

Sunset Heights Clinic (1623 Airline Dr., Suite 100-B)

Thomas Street Health Center (2015 Thomas Street)

Legacy Community Clinics

Legacy Community Clinics in the Fifth Ward and East End were closed for the rest of the day and will resume services Friday. The two locations affected include Lyons clinic located at 3811 Lyons Ave and Santa Clara clinic at 5616 Lawndale St.

