These videos show the impact of water main break flooding in east Houston

HOUSTON – A massive water main that broke Thursday poured floodwaters into an east Houston neighborhood and onto a heavily traveled nearby freeway.

The 96-inch line ruptured near the Interstate 610 East Loop at Clinton Drive. The water flowed down Clinton Drive and onto the East Loop, bringing traffic to a halt.

Several motorists had to be rescued after climbing onto the roofs of their vehicles after being trapped in the water.

Here are some videos that show the impact of the water main break and the subsequent flooding.

3 rescued from cars

Traffic snarled on East Loop

Cars abandoned in East Loop floodwaters

Water pours from ruptured water main in east Houston