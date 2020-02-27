See what’s going on around the city as KPRC 2 reporters give latest updates after massive water main break
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Reporters are in different parts of the city that are affected by the massive water main break.
WATCH LIVE: High water covers 610 East Loop and several roads in east Houston after 8-foot water main breaks
VIDEOS: See the impact of water main break that flooded east Houston
LIST: Businesses, schools, restaurants closed due to water main break in east Houston
TRAFFIC: Get real-time Houston traffic updates
See the latest from KPRC 2 reporters below:
4 p.m.
Water continues to flow out of broken water main
Woman rescued from home says no one answered 911 when she called for help
Montrose area residents rush to stores to buy water after water main break
Water main break affects Third Ward, University of Houston
Is Houston Rodeo affected by the water main break?
