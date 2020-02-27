60ºF

See what’s going on around the city as KPRC 2 reporters give latest updates after massive water main break

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Tags: Flooding, Houston

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Reporters are in different parts of the city that are affected by the massive water main break.

See the latest from KPRC 2 reporters below:

4 p.m.

Water continues to flow out of broken water main

Woman rescued from home says no one answered 911 when she called for help

Montrose area residents rush to stores to buy water after water main break

Water main break affects Third Ward, University of Houston

Is Houston Rodeo affected by the water main break?

