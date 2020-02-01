Read our full coverage as NBC Dateline features tragic story of Austin mom, Heidi Broussard

HOUSTON – The NBC Dateline on Friday evening will feature the story of Austin mom, Heidi Broussard and her child Margot Carey, who disappeared in December, just weeks after Margot was born.

Broussard was later found dead in a car parked at a home near Jersey Village. Her baby was found alive and well in the home and was later reunited with her father, Shane. Broussard’s friend Magen Fieramusca now faces capital murder, kidnapping and tampering with a corpse charges in connection with the mother and child’s disappearance and Broussard’s death.

