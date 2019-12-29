Vigil, funeral held for slain Austin mom, Heidi Broussard

LAFAYETTE, LA – A candlelight vigil and funeral were held Saturday for the Austin mother who was found dead more than a week after she and her infant were reported missing.

The vigil and funeral for Heidi Broussard took place in her hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Austin community held a guided prayer earlier this week.

Broussard disappeared with her four-week-old daughter on Dec. 12, after dropping off her son at his elementary school in Austin.

A search of a home a week later uncovered the infant -- alive -- and Broussard’s remains in the trunk of a car.

The girl was reunited with her father this week.

An autopsy determined that Broussard died by strangulation.

One of her friends, Magen Fieramusca, is being held on two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

Authorities have not publicly identified her as a suspect, but a source familiar with the investigation says she is a suspect.