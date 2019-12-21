What we know about the woman accused in Austin mother, child’s disappearance

The search for an Austin mother and her newborn missing since last week led officials to a home near Jersey Village Thursday night. The body of 33-year-old Heidi Broussard was found in the trunk of a car and the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday that she had died of strangulation. A 1-month-old baby girl was found in the home but officials are working to determine through DNA testing if she is Margot Carey, Broussard’s baby.

NBC News reported that Broussard’s “close friend” lives at the Bo Jack Drive home, and neighbors also confirmed that the presumed girlfriend of the man who lives at the home moved in about a year ago.

According to a search of registration records, the vehicle at the home that was being searched by investigators is registered to 33-year-old Magen Fieramusca. A search of Harris County District Clerk records showed Fieramusca was being held on two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence, which were filed by Austin police. Those charges match the charges police said have been filed against the person who has been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Heidi Broussard and Margot Carey

Austin police Chief Brian Manley said authorities would not confirm the identity of the person taken into custody in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. He said the person is being held in jail on $600,000 bail, which matches the amount of bail listed for Fieramusca in court records.

Tim Miller of EquuSearch told KPRC 2 he spoke to Fieramusca for 45 minutes in the days after Broussard and Carey’s disappearance.

“I actually called Magen and I asked Magen and I say Magen what’s your heart telling you in this," Miller said. ″In hindsight, how convincing was her story? Extremely convincing, extremely."

A baby registry for Fieramusca, who sometimes went by the name Maygen Humphrey, is still up on Amazon.

“I do know they were trying to have a baby. That’s probably got something to do with it most likely,” said Fieramusca’s neighbor Darla Bundick. When KPRC 2 asked Bundick if Fieramusca was pregnant, Bundick responded, “No, they’ve been trying to have baby. I do know that.”

An unmarked police car, believed to be transporting Fieramusca from Harris County, left the jail Friday evening. KPRC 2 sister station in Austin shot video of the car arriving in Travis County.