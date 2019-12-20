Search for missing Austin mom, newborn leads to home near Jersey Village

HOUSTON – FBI agents along with Texas Rangers and Austin police officers are at a home near Jersey Village Thursday evening investigating in connection with the search for an Austin mother and newborn missing since last week.

Craig Cummings with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KPRC 2 that investigators were at a home on the 8100 block of Bo Jack Drive in the Rolling Fork neighborhood in connection with the missing mother and child. The FBI is the lead agency on the search.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her infant daughter Margot Carey were last seen about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 while dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary School in Austin, police said on Twitter. Officials believe Broussard returned her home with her baby afterward, but they have not been seen or heard from since Thursday morning.

While KPRC 2 was at the scene late Thursday night, a medical examiner’s van arrived.

Austin police established a dedicated tip line solely for details regarding Broussard and Carey. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 512-974-5100.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.