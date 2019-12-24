Baby Margot to be reunited with father Monday night after mother found dead

HOUSTON – Margot Carey, the 3-week-old infant found in a home near Jersey Village last week, will be going home to her father Shane Carey Monday night.

Baby Margot and her mother Heidi Broussard, 33, were reported missing on Dec. 12 after they were last seen in their Austin apartment complex. After an extensive, multi-agency search, officials were led to a home on Bo Jack Drive in the Rolling Fork neighborhood Thursday night.

When officials went into the home, they found a baby who was believed to be Margot. Her mother’s body was found in the trunk of a car on the property. Officials with the Medical Examiner’s Office said Broussard had been killed by strangulation.

Child Protective Services took custody of the baby found at the home on Bo Jack Drive while officials worked to determine her identity. CPS told KPRC 2′s sister station in Austin that the agency will no longer be seeking temporary custody.

“The 3-week old who was found at the home on Bo Jack last week is being reunited with family tonight,” an official with the agency said in a statement.

Earlier Monday evening, the Austin community held a prayer vigil for Broussard, Margot and their families and friends.

Meanwhile, Broussard’s friend, 33-year-old Magen Fieramusca is in Travis County Jail after police believe she faked a pregnancy, killed Broussard and kidnapped her newborn daughter.

Fieramusca is facing two kidnapping charges and a tampering with a corpse charge. She faces $600,000 bond. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said a court date has not yet been set. No murder charges have been filed yet.