TIMELINE: Here are the key events in the Austin mom strangulation case

AUSTIN, Texas – An Austin woman whose body was found at a home near Jersey Village on Thursday died from strangulation, according to the website of the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Detectives believe the body that was found in the trunk of a car at a home on Bo Jack Drive in the Rolling Fork neighborhood northwest of Houston is that of 33-year-old Heidi Broussard.

Officials at the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed the identity of the body as Broussard and that she died from ligature strangulation.

Investigators said they are still working to determine Broussard’s movements from the time she disappeared to the time the body was found.

Here’s a timeline of the case:

Thursday, Dec. 12

Heidi Broussard and her newborn girl, Margot Carey, were reported missing Dec. 12.

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:50 a.m.

Broussard was last seen at dropping off one of her children at Cowan Elementary in south Austin. She had her infant daughter with her. Investigators said they believe Heidi Broussard returned home.

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 a.m.

Broussard’s boyfriend, Shane, told KXAN this was the last time he spoke to Broussard.

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Later that day, after Broussard failed to pick her child up from school, Shane contacted authorities.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

The FBI has deployed its child abduction team to help authorities in Austin, Texas.

Thursday, Dec. 1

A tip leads investigators to a home in northwest Harris County. There, investigators discovered the body of a woman in the trunk of a car. They also found an infant unharmed in the house.

Friday, Dec. 20

Officials at the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed the identity of the body found in the trunk of the car was Broussard and that she died from ligature strangulation.

Friday, Dec. 20

A “close friend” of Broussard was arrested and charged in connection to Broussard’s death.