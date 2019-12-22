Community to hold vigil for Heidi Broussard

AUSTIN – The Austin community will gather Monday to remember Heidi Broussard.

Eric Bryant from Gateway Church will guide a prayer at Garrison Park. The public is asked to bring candles. The group said they expect to organize a few more vigils for Broussard in the coming weeks.

Broussard’s body was found Thursday at a home near Jersey Village after she and her newborn baby, Margot Carey, were reported missing Dec. 12. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Officer said that Broussard, who lived in Austin, died from ligature strangulation.

The baby was found alive and well and had been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services, according to Austin police Chief Brian Manley.

A “close friend” of Broussard, Magen Fieramusca, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Austin police would not confirm the identity of the person take into custody in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. But the court records of Fieramusca matches the information provided by the police.

Here is what we know:

Date: December 23

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Garrison Park, 6001 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78745