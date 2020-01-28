Slain Austin mom’s friend, Magen Fieramusca indicted on capital murder charge

HOUSTON – The friend of an Austin mother who was found dead in a car near Jersey Village last month has been indicted on a capital murder charge on Tuesday, court records reveal.

Hiedi Broussard, 33, and her newborn baby daughter Margot Carey were reported missing in December. Weeks later, Broussard’s body was found in a car parked at a home near Jersey Village. Baby Margot was found alive and safe in the home and was reunited with her father, Shane.

TIMELINE: Here are the key events in the Austin mom strangulation case

Magen Fieramusca, 33, a friend of Broussard, was initially taken into custody on kidnapping and tampering with corpse charges. She was transferred to Travis County Jail.

A new indictment brought by a Travis County grand jury Tuesday shows Fieramusca is now accused of killing Broussard by strangling her with a leash and with her hands. Fieramusca is also accused of kidnapping baby Margot and was indicted on another kidnapping charge.