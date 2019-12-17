What you need to know about the funeral for Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

HOUSTON – A week after the community and area law enforcement honored fallen Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster at Grace Church in southeast Houston, another fallen sergeant will be honored and mourned there Wednesday.

Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, was killed last week during a traffic stop when a suspect she was trying to arrest, escaped and ran her over with a vehicle. The tightly-knit Nassau Bay community has mourned the loss of the 16-year veteran of the Nassau Bay Police Department for days and city officials have set up hotlines for all the donations and condolences pouring in. The city’s administrative offices will remain closed Wednesday so city staff can participate in Sullivan’s funeral, the city posted on Facebook.

Sullivan is survived by her wife, Tracey, and son, Kaden, along with her mother, brother, sister and extended family, according to a post from Jeter Memorial Funeral Home in Friendswood.

Ahead of the funeral, Sullivan’s family asked that in lieu of flowers, community members wishing to pay their respects make donations to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund. Here is a list of other ways you can donate to benefit Sullivan’s family or the 14-member Nassau Bay Police Department.

Here’s how Sullivan will be honored Wednesday:

— At 8:30 a.m., Sullivan’s casket will be escorted in a funeral procession from Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, located at 311 N. Friendswood Drive, to Grace Church, located at 14505 Gulf Freeway. The procession will move from Farm-to-Market 518 to Dixie Farm Road and then on to Interstate 45.

— Once the hearse arrives at Grace Church, the Honor Guard will have a Cordon of Honor ready to receive Sullivan’s casket and escort it into the church. She will lay in repose until the funeral service begins.

— Sullivan’s funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The order of service is:

Grace Church Pastor Garett Booth will welcome those attending the service.

There will be a reading of Sullivan’s obituary and a scripture reading by Friendswood Police Department Chaplain Moe Mays.

Sullivan will be eulogized by her brother, Jared, and the Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie

Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman will make a proclamation

There will be a slide presentation of memories

A final message will be delivered by Mays

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and full honors

— Following the funeral service, the city of Nassau Bay says there will be a private procession for Sullivan. “The procession is scheduled to come through the City of Nassau Bay tomorrow, December 18, 2019 approximately between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.,” city officials wrote on Facebook. “If you wish to pay your respects, please line the streets of our City in support and remembrance of our fallen hero, Kaila Sullivan.”