100 Club commits at least $20K to Sgt. Kaila Sullivan’s family; how you can donate as well

HOUSTON – A Houston-based nonprofit organization that aims to support the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who were killed in the line of duty committed $20,000 to help slain Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan’s family Wednesday.

The 100 Club announced in a news release that a check will be presented to Sullivan’s dependent family “to help with immediate financial needs.”

“Additional financial support for the dependent family will be made after an assessment of their needs is conducted,” the group wrote. “The average gift from the 100 Club to a dependent family is approximately $300,000.”

Sullivan, 43, was killed Tuesday during a traffic stop, police say. As she attempted to take a suspect into custody, police say he got away, jumped in a vehicle and ran her over. The suspect, 21-year-old Tavores Henderson, is still at large as of Monday afternoon.

Community members who wish to make a donation can donate to the 100 Club Survivor’s Fund on the organization’s website. Checks can be made out to: 100 Club Survivors Fund, 5555 San Felipe Street, Suite 1750, Houston - 77056

You can also donate to Sullivan’s family through two hotline numbers set up by Nassau Bay. The hotlines were created due to the “extreme outpouring of support and donations” since news broke of Sullivan’s death. The numbers are: 281-841-4420 and 281-979-2271.