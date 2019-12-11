Nassau Bay police officer seriously injured during traffic stop

NASSAU BAY, Texas – A Nassau Bay police officer has been seriously injured after being hit by a suspect Tuesday night.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of an apartment complex on San Sebastian near Upper Bay Drive when the officer was struck by the driver. The suspect then fled and there is an active search to apprehend the suspect.

Initial reports are the officer was attempting to arrest the suspect when the suspect struggled and pushed the officer to the ground before fleeing.

Several police agencies are in the area searching for the suspect who is believed to be armed. A Jeep with large tires and paper plates believed to have been driven by the suspect was abandoned in the middle of San Sebastian.

Several police agencies are assisting in the search. Police are telling residents or remain indoors as they search for the suspect.

This is a developing story.