Suspect in Sgt. Kaila Sullivan’s death arrested after 2-day manhunt

HOUSTON – After hunting for more than two days across multiple counties, law enforcement officials took the suspect in the death of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan into custody, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Tavores Henderson, 21, was taken into custody at a home on the 4200 block of Heritage Trail, officials said.

BREAKING: Tavores Dewayne Henderson - suspect in the felony murder of Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan - has been taken into custody without incident. Deputies arrested him at a home in the 4200 block of Heritage Trail. #hounews pic.twitter.com/gO2D7TIqGw — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 12, 2019

Henderson is wanted on a charge of felony murder in connection with the Tuesday night death Sullivan, a 16-year veteran of the Nassau Bay Police Department. Investigators said Sullivan was killed when Henderson, who she was trying to arrest, got away, jumped into a vehicle and ran over her. The vehicle was later found abandoned, police said.

For days, officials searched for Henderson and there was a $20,000 reward offered for information that would lead to his arrest.

There were multiple attempts to take Henderson into custody, prior to his arrest Thursday afternoon.

Sunnyside SWAT scene

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, officials received a tip that Henderson might be hiding in the Sunnyside home owned by his mother.

A judge signed a warrant for Henderson’s arrest at 7 a.m. and SWAT teams arrived at the home about 8:30 a.m. and found the home empty about a half-hour later.

Missouri City

Late Wednesday afternoon, Henderson was seen accompanied by a man named “Anthony," in Missouri City, officials said. He was believed to be heading toward Louisiana.

