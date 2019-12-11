‘Beloved in the community’: Slain Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan remembered

HOUSTON – Nassau Bay officials and community are mourning the loss of Sgt. Kaila Sullivan Wednesday after she was killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.

Sullivan, 43, was killed during a traffic stop when the suspect she was trying to arrest, got away, jumped in a vehicle and ran her over, officials say. The 16-year veteran of the Nassau Bay Police Department was rushed to a hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Tavores D. Henderson, remains at large as of late Monday morning.

“Kaila’s loss is a tragedy,” said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman during a news conference Monday. “Our citizens have praised Kaila, all these years. Not just today and after this terrible event, but up until now. She’s highly regarded in our city."

Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie choked back tears as he described the sergeant that was part of his 14-officer team.

“Sgt. Sullivan, Kaila, was an outgoing individual," he said. “She was a leader in this department. She helped mold some of the officers that are behind me.”

Cromie said Sullivan was in charge of training officers and “was a guiding factor in this department.”

“She was beloved in the community," he said. “She was a wonderful mother to a son."

He went on to describe her as “a wonderful person” and “a police officer’s police officer.”

“Epitome of what you would want in your department," he said of the slain sergeant. “She’s gonna be missed.”

Denman said in the nearly 50-year history of Nassau Bay, it was the first time a police officer was killed in the line of duty.

“PD is a family. We’re a small town. About 14 officers," Denman said. "We know 'em by face, by name. They’re not like a family. They are a family.”

Cromie described Nassau Bay as a tightly-knit community and said other law enforcement agencies were stepping in to help so his team could “decompress” after the night’s events.

“The guys behind me are professional and we’re going to remain that way because that’s what Sgt. Sullivan would have wanted us," he said. “But we’re also people and we’re human, and it’s going to hurt.”

City officials said there has been an “extreme outpouring of support and donations” since news broke of Sullivan’s death Tuesday night. In order to handle all the phone calls, two hotlines were set up for people wishing to pay their respects or offer donations. Those hotlines are 281-841-4420 and 281-979-2271.

“Pray with us. We’re going to need all the help we can," Denman said. "We’ll get through this. We’ve a strong community, a great police force, team...we’ll be OK.”