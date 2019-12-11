Man connected to Nassau Bay sergeant death may be barricaded inside Sunnyside home, authorities say

HOUSTON – An active SWAT standoff is underway at a home authorities say belongs to a relative of the man wanted in connection with the death of a Nassau Bay police sergeant.

Kalia Sullivan, a nearly 16-year veteran of the Nassau Police Department, was killed Tuesday night when a man she was trying to arrest got away, jumped into a vehicle and ran Sullivan over, authorities said.

The man was able to get away, but around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, information led police to a home on Shelby Circle and Southview Court in Sunnyside that authorities believe belong to the man’s mother, according to authorities.

One person has been detained and she is believed to be the man’s mother or sister, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man is believed to be in his early 20s.

“The initial description we received was a black male… wearing some type of hoodie,” said Gonzalez. “… But other than that, no other firm descriptors at this point. We’ll update it as we get more.”

Gonzalez said they believe the man is barricaded inside the home and are working to secure the home and get him out.

He is also urging residents in the area to be careful and notify authorities if they see any suspicious activity.

“We still have an active search,” Gonzalez said. “We ask all residents if they hear anything suspicious about people’s whereabouts (to) please contact us or Crime Stoppers (at 713-222-TIPS).”