What we know about the suspect wanted in Nassau Bay police sergeant’s death

HOUSTON – The man wanted in connection with the death of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan’s Tuesday night was identified as 21-year-old Tavores D. Henderson, according to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies are actively searching for Tavores Dewayne Henderson, 21, in connection with the death of Nassau Bay PD Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. Call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS or HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/QbMfuzb49Y — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 11, 2019

Officials have filed a felony murder charge against Henderson.

“He remains on the run and not yet in custody,” Gonzalez wrote.

In a news conference Wednesday morning, Nassau Bay police Chief Time Cromie said SWAT officers with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office entered a home where it was believed Henderson may have been hiding but it was found to be empty.

Henderson is described as being about 6 feet tall. When he fled the scene Tuesday night, Cromie said he was wearing a handcuff on one arm but it is unknown if he is still wearing it.

If anyone has information regarding Henderson’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact officials on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS or contact police at 713-274-9100.