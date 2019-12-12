Couple recalls when Sgt. Kalia Sullivan opened her home up to them during Hurricane Harvey

NASSAU BAY, Texas – A Friendswood couple is mourning the death of Sergeant Kaila Sullivan while also remembering her as a hero.

“She meant everything to us," said Terry Beeson.

Terry and Joel Beeson said Sullivan allowed them to stay with her, in her second floor apartment during Hurricane Harvey.

The couple’s unit was located on the first floor and it started taking on water during the height of the storm.

"We sang and we did what we could, enjoyed each other’s company.

We played games and tried to forget about what we were going to face when we got back to our place, Terry said.

The Beeson’s said they stayed at Sullivan’s apartment for about a week during the storm.

During that time, the Beeson’s said Sullivan was attempting to figure out a way to escape flood waters and help others trapped.

“She cared about people and whenever we were with her during the storm she was very anxious because she didn't want to be there,” said Joel. “She knew people needed help."

The tragic event created a unique bond between the fallen officer and the couple.

One they said has now been taken from them, all because of a senseless crime.

“I know I didn't see her everyday but I thought about her a lot and it was weird coming in and knowing she’s not here anymore," Terry said.

Sgt. Sullivan’s love for the community is prompting others now to try and help her family.

The Beeson’s daughter Nicole and several others have started a donation drive.

Everything collected will be go to Sullivan’s teenage son.

The donations will be taken through Friday 12/20

Here are some examples of what you could donate:

• Monetary (CHECKS ONLY) Make check payable to Friendswood Moms

• Gift cards

• Hand written notes or cards

You can drop off donations at two locations –

Prince Properties

105 Hunters Lane

Friendswood, TX 77546

The Sparkly Elephant Sewing Lounge

301 W. Edgewood Drive

Friendswood, TX 77546