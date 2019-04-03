Investigators working to determine cause of deadly plant explosion

CROSBY, Texas - Just three weeks after there was a fire at an Exxon facility in Baytown and the ITC fire in Deer Park broke out, an investigation is underway for Houston’s third chemical fire and explosion that rocked the Crosby area, killing one plant employee and injuring two.

Though all shelter-in-place orders have been lifted, some roads near the plant remain closed while emergency workers continue to monitor the situation.

Road closures include Crosby Dayton Road between Pecan Street and Lindstrom Road and Ramsey Road between Clara Wilson and Crosby Dayton.

Crosby ISD put out a notice saying classes would proceed on their regular schedule but advised parents that the road closures could affect some students’ routes. Students who live along the road closures will need to be taken to school because buses will not be able to access the area.

Sheldon ISD put out a notice saying they have issued a shelter-in-place order for three of the school in the area because of a "gas-like odor" detected in the area around the schools.

The district also said outdoor activities will be limited until the odor dissipates. All air vents for the affected school will be closed to keep outside air from filtering into the school. The district said this does not affect the air conditioning, and it is just a precautionary measure.

The Texas State Attorney is filing a petition against the company for violations of the Texas Clean Air Act.

Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office are also conducting an investigation in order to determine where exactly the fire started, and what sparked it.

“At the moment no one knows what happened with certainty and I won’t speculate,” said KMCO CEO John Foley during a news conference Tuesday.

Channel 2 Investigates uncovered KMCO has a history of problems. KMCO’s ownership changed in 2012, but since 2010 there were around 60 OSHA violations, the fines totaling nearly a quarter million dollars.

KMCO issued a statement addressing the violations, saying:

KMCO, LLC acquired the Crosby facility in 2012. Therefore, KMCO, LLC did not own or operate the Crosby facility and is not responsible for any historic incidents or violations that occurred prior to 2012. After the acquisition, KMCO, LLC‘s new owners and new management team dramatically accelerated the process of transforming the company by investing tens of millions in new capital and re-investing ongoing profits in people, processes, policies, and facility upgrades to safeguard our employees and the community, as well as the integrity and sustainability of our business. We will work with authorities to investigate today’s incident thoroughly to prevent it from ever happening again. And with the help of our dedicated team, we will continue our mission of transforming KMCO into a next-generation, best-practice operator that meets and even exceeds the expectations of our customers, employees, surrounding communities, regulators and the industry at large.

Cody Manuel was at the plant when the explosion happened and said it was complete chaos.

“It was panic because you don’t know how big the explosion is going to be, you don’t know if you are going to make it home,” Manuel said.

Area residents said the explosion rattled their homes.

“It sounded like a boom,” said one resident. “The house shook, the windows rattled and I just don't know what happened. I thought something fell on the house. I saw the smoke and I thought ‘I hope we don’t inhale anything,' and you know, nothing happens to my children."

When asked, Foley said he didn’t know when the last safety drill was or how many employees were on site when the explosion happened.

“We want to apologize for residents in the vicinity and the worry that the incident has caused,” Foley said.

Air quality is still being monitored by the EPA and Harris County officials. The Crosby Fire Department said they are aware of an odor in the area but latest reports "do not show any actionable items in the downwind area from the KMCO incident."

