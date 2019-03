BAYTOWN, Texas - La Porte emergency personnel are responding to a report of a fire at the Exxon facility in Baytown Saturday.

Officials said there is no need for residents to shelter in place and that more information will be provided "when possible."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

We are aware of a fire occurring at the Exxon facility in Baytown. We are in contact with officials at Exxon, and the... Posted by La Porte Office of Emergency Management on Saturday, March 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.