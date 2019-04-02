Here's what we know about KMCO in Crosby

An explosion at the KMCO facility rocked the Crosby area Tuesday morning.

Thick, black smoke poured from the chemical processing operations facility at 16503 Ramsey Road.

Here's what we know about the company:

According to its website, KMCO "delivers superior chemical manufacturing and toll processing services to many of the world's largest chemical companies."

KMCO is owned by private equity firm ORG Chemical Holdings and has facilities in Crosby and Port Arthur (KMTEX).

The Crosby facility has "batch and continuous distillation and multiple reaction capabilities producing over 900 million pounds per hear of toll manufacturing products.

According to its website, the company produces the following: glycol products, antifreeze products, brake fluid products, oilfield products and cement grinding products.

The Crosby facility, with more than 180 full-time employees, has over 600 tanks, 250 rail storage spots and 28 reactors on site.

KPRC2 covered a chemical explosion at the same facility in Christmas Eve 2010. Three workers were injured. Two of them suffered burns on their faces and necks.

In 2016, KMCO and KMTEX paid $3.5 million in fines after a plea agreement after the companies were accused of "failing to monitor leaks of ground-level ozone (smog) producing air pollutants at their chemical processing facility in Crosby, Texas, from 2008 until 2012."

According to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, here is a list of recent air quality complaints at KMCO Crosby plant:

Complaint Received Status Status Date

01/30/2019 REFERRED 03/11/2019

12/29/2018 REFERRED 01/11/2019

07/17/2018 REFERRED 07/17/2018

08/10/2017 CLOSED 11/22/2017

04/23/2012 CLOSED 05/18/2012

09/20/2007 CLOSED 09/28/2007

08/21/2007 CLOSED 09/18/2007

07/02/2007 CLOSED 07/17/2007

06/01/2007 CLOSED 08/02/2007

05/29/2007 CLOSED 08/02/2007

05/23/2007 CLOSED 08/02/2007

01/16/2007 REFERRED 05/23/2007

03/31/2006 REFERRED 04/05/2006

