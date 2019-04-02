LIVE STREAM: At least 1 killed in Crosby chemical plant fire

CROSBY, Texas - Authorities said at least one person was killed Tuesday when a fire ignited at a chemical plant in Crosby.

A photo shared with KPRC showed a large plume of black smoke rising from behind a line of trees. The person who took the picture said they heard a loud boom in the area. Other people in the area reported that the blast shook their homes.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that a fire has been reported at a chemical plant off Old Highway 90 and that roads are closed in the area. Video from SKY2 showed that the fire was happening at the KMCO plant on Ramsey Road at Crosby Dayton Road.

PHOTOS: Smoke rises from chemical plant in Crosby

Gonzalez also said that preliminary information indicates that at least two people were injured. According to a tweet from the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, at least one person is unaccounted. Authorities later said at least one fatality has been confirmed.

Officials at both the Crosby Independent School District and the Sheldon Independent School District said that schools in the area are sheltering in place. The Galena Park Independent School District has canceled all outdoor activities. Both Crosby ISD and Galena Park ISD have shut down the AC system at schools in the area as a precaution.

According to a tweet from the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, a shelter-in-place order has also been issued for all residents of Crosby. Harris County deputies said that the order is in effect for everyone who lives within a one-mile radius of the plant.

According to the company's website, the plant manufactures products like antifreeze and brake fluid.

WE HAVE RECEIVED REPORTS OF AN EXPLOSION AT KMCO LOCATED AT 16503 RAMSEY RD. A SHELTER IN PLACE HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL CROSBY ISD AND RESIDENTS. PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO PICK UP YOUR KIDS FROM SCHOOL, WE HAVE THEM SECUREDIN PLACE. WE WILL UPDATE AS INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE. pic.twitter.com/wHcdBVCGi3 — HCCO Pct. 3 (@HCCOPct3) April 2, 2019

Breaking: Chemical Plant Fire in East Harris County, off old Hwy 90. Shutting roadway now. Preliminary info: Two employees are possibly injured, unknown details. I’m enroute to the scene now. #HouNews. pic.twitter.com/7PFpasj1Va — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.