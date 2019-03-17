Fire reported inside ITC Deer Park facility, day after Exxon plant fire

DEER PARK, Texas - One day after the Exxon plant fire in Baytown, another facility in the same area caught fire.

La Porte Emergency Management said the ITC Deer Park facility was on fire.

The City of Deer Park issued a shelter in place for its residents, saying:

"This is the City of Deer Park issuing a shelter in place for the city. If you are within the Deer Park city limits or the immediate vicinity, seek shelter at this time and standby for additional information. Thank You."

The facility is located on Independence Parkway, just north of Highway 225.

ITC Deer Park's website says it "has provided safe and reliable terminal services to the petrochemical industry for over four decades" and operates two terminals in Houston.

The Deer Park terminal currently has "3.1 million barrels (2.2 million cbm) of capacity in 242 tanks. It stores all kinds of petrochemical liquids and gases, as well as fuel oil, bunker oil and distillates. The terminal has five ship docks and ten barge docks, rail and truck access, as well as multiple pipeline connections."

