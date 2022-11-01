Takeoff, Migos and the origins of their fame: Inside the history of the rapper and the Grammy-nominated group

Takeoff, from left, Quavo and Offset, of Migos, perform at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ATLANTA – Many lovers of hip-hop music are aware of the impact Grammy-nominated rap group Migos has made on the music culture.

One-third of the trio, rapper Takeoff, was fatally shot during a private party in downtown Houston Tuesday, according to a representative for the group.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, recently debuted “Only Built for Infinity Links” a few weeks ago alongside member Quavo and without the third Migos member, Offset.

Here is what we know about the rapper and the beloved group:

The Atlanta-based trio are family members—Offset and Quavo are cousins and Takeoff is the nephew of Quavo.

The trio formed a group in 2008, and, according to Apple Music, began recording in high school. Apple says Takeoff would make beats for the group while Offset and Quavo were at football practice.

Known for their Southern lingo, dialect and catchy beats, Billboard once said the group “influenced pop culture and the entire English language by bringing their North Atlanta roots to the mainstream.”

The group released its debut album “Young Rich Nation” in July 2015 with Quality Control Music and 300 Entertainment, and has made chart-topping hits throughout their entire career, including breakout single “Versace.” The group’s second album, “Culture,” was released in January 2017 and debuted on the US Billboard 200 chart. The body of work was also Grammy-nominated and included the popular song “Bad and Boujee,” which reached number one (the group’s first) on the charts.

The trio eventually signed a deal with Motown and Capitol Records in February 2017 and put out Culture II in 2018. Like the group’s other albums, Culture II became a huge success and reached number one. In Nov. 2018, Takeoff released a solo album titled “The Last Rocket” that received lots of praise by fans and listeners.

In 2021, the group released its fourth album, Culture III. The album would be the last that the entire group contributed to. The group recently broke up reportedly due to personal differences, leaving Quavo and Takeoff to create more music together.

