News 2 Know: Another lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson

Normally, people would be scrambling to get their taxes filed today. However, the IRS extended the tax deadline to May 17 because of the pandemic, but Texans got an extension to June 15 because of February’s winter storm. You can get tips for filing your taxes here.

Another lawsuit filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson; one accuser drops her suit

On Wednesday, another woman filed a lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. She makes similar claims as the nearly two dozen women who have sued the football start, accusing Watson of inappropriate touching and harassment during a massage.

This makes 23 lawsuits that have been filed against Watson, but one of the women opted to drop her lawsuit on Wednesday. In a court filing, the woman cites “privacy and security concerns” as the reason for her decision to not pursue the case at this time. The woman did reserve the right to refile the suit once her concerns are addressed.

You can see a timeline of the 22 active lawsuits that have been filed against Watson here.

Happening today

Chauvin trial – The defense continues to make its case at the trial of Derek Chauvin today. He’s the ex-police officer accused of killing George Floyd. You can watch live coverage of the trial starting at 9 a.m. on Click2Houston.com.

Hometown hero – This afternoon, a Houston native will take over command of the International Space Station. Shannon Walker is set to assume command during a ceremony at 2:45 p.m. You can watch live coverage at Click2Houston.com.

George Floyd’s family braces for verdict, 1-year anniversary of his death

A tribute to George Floyd takes up an entire wall in his niece Bianca Williams’ dining room. “It’s my happy place, my peace of mind, my sanctuary,” she said. Floyd’s older sister, LaTonya Floyd, said watching the trial, especially this week’s presentation by Derek Chauvin’s defense team has been difficult. Read more

Memorial Hermann launching vaccine clinic in Sugar Land today

Memorial Hermann is holding a vaccine clinic in Sugar Land this week in an effort to distribution coronavirus vaccines across the Houston area. Here’s what you need to know about the drive-thru clinic. Read more

With 100 days to go, Biles is ready for Tokyo Olympics

Nearly five years after the last games and last year’s delay amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Simone Biles and Team USA are just 100 days from the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Read more

Texas Senate approves bail bill that would keep more people in jail if they can’t post cash bonds

The Texas Senate on Wednesday approved the chamber’s priority legislation that aims to keep more people accused or previously convicted of violent crimes in jail before trial unless they can post cash bonds. Read more

Man rescues 2-year-old walking along the Northwest Freeway

Dominique Edwards cannot stop thinking about what he saw while driving home late Tuesday night in north Harris County. “I still think what could have happened,” Edwards said. “I had nightmares that night.” Read more

Houston Rockets targeted in attempted cyberattack, team says

The Houston Rockets are investigating an attempted cyberattack on some systems in their internal network, the team announced Wednesday. Read more

