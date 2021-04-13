What you need to know about the Memorial Hermann vaccine clinic happening in Sugar Land this week

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Memorial Hermann is holding a vaccine clinic in Sugar Land this week in an effort to distribution coronavirus vaccines across the Houston area.

Here’s what you need to know about the drive-thru clinic.

When will the clinic be held?

The clinic is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

What vaccine will they be offering?

It will be the Pfizer vaccine.

How many people will be able to get vaccinated?

The hospital is hoping to vaccinate 12,000 people ages 16 and older over the course of those two days. A parent or guardian must be present for minors who are getting their vaccine.

Where can I sign up?

People interested in getting the shot can sign up using the Memorial Hermann resignation link. Appointments are on a first-come-first-serve basis. Walk-ins are not allowed.

Can anyone get the vaccine?

According to Memorial Hermann, people who are eligible can get the vaccine. Anyone who registers will be asked to confirm their eligibility. Once confirmed, people will receive an email invitation to set up their appointment.

When will I be able to schedule my second dose?

The second dose will be automatically scheduled for those who get the vaccine at the clinic.

What do I need to bring to make sure I receive my vaccine?

People will need to provide appointment confirmation and a photo ID that matches the name and date of birth listed on the appointment confirmation. If they do not match, you will not be able to receive the vaccine.

Visit the Memorial Hermann website for more information.