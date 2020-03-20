Longtime NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus, network says

A longtime employee of NBC News has died after testing positive for the COVID-19, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said.

According to NBC, Larry Edgeworth’s wife Crystal said he also suffered from other health issues. He had been working in an equipment room at NBC News’ 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York, the network said.

“As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable,” Lack wrote Friday morning in an email to staff members.

Edgeworth spent 25 years at NBC News working as an audio technician, where he was well-known to many network correspondents who traveled with him around the world.

The network said Edgeworth is survived by his wife and two sons.

MORE OF OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

FIND ALL OF OUR COVERAGE: See everything you need to know about coronavirus on our special page.

LOCAL CASES: See all the latest local coronavirus updates in our blog

TOTAL CASES: Keep track as new coronavirus cases are reported in counties in the Houston area

TEXAS: Here’s everything you need to know about the coronavirus in Texas

MAPPED: See a Johns Hopkins interactive map that shows how coronavirus has spread through the world

DEATHS: Here’s what we know about the 100 people who’ve died in the US from coronavirus

HOW TO HELP: How to help Houstonians in need during the coronavirus outbreak

STORYTIME: Watch KPRC 2 Anchors read children’s books as part of a new storytime feature for Houston kids and families