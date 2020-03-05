Am I at risk? Your questions answered about coronavirus in Fort Bend County and the Houston area

HOUSTON – The first “presumptive positive” coronavirus case in the Houston area was confirmed in Fort Bend County Wednesday evening and here are questions to some of the most pressing issues:

What is a ‘presumptive positive’ case?

The Houston Health Department has newly acquired the ability to test for coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday. When the man in Fort Bend County began showing symptoms of possibly having the coronavirus, his testing was conducted in Houston. With a positive result, officials are calling his case a “presumptive positive,” while they wait for the test results to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab in Atlanta.

However, the positive result from the Houston lab is considered “actionable,” by health officials and the man was hospitalized. He is currently in stable condition.

Who was exposed to the Fort Bend County patient?

The man in his 70s traveled abroad and when he returned to the Houston-area he began to feel ill, officials said in a press conference Wednesday.

“Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has started an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identity close contacts with the individual,” officials wrote in a press release. “Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts.”

If I live in Fort Bend County, am I at risk?

"Having a COVID-19 case in Texas is a significant development in this outbreak, but it doesn’t change the fact that the immediate risk to most Texans is low,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “This travel-related case reinforces the fact that we should all be taking basic hygiene steps that are extremely effective in limiting limit the spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory illnesses.”

State health officials say about 80% of coronavirus cases are mild with most people not requiring hospitalization.

“However, older adults and people with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes are at a greater risk of complications,” officials wrote in a release.

Should I go to the ER if I am showing symptoms?

Officials are asking people to not go to the emergency room “unless essential.” They say emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever or respiratory problems, you’re asked to contact your regular doctor first.

If I think I should get tested, can I?

If you think you’re sick, officials encourage you to go to your regular doctor first. Officials with the Houston Health Department said the order in which coronavirus testing will be done locally will be decided on the severity of symptoms and if the patient had traveled abroad.

Should I send my kids to school?

The Fort Bend Independent School District said on Twitter Wednesday that it is “working closely with health care officials to ensure we have taken all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of all communicable diseases.”

“Fort Bend ISD will continue to hold classes at this time, and we will take all future guidance regarding school operations from our local health officials,” officials wrote. “With that said, the District is prepared to assist families who have concerns about managing the health and wellbeing of their household, especially as we prepare for Spring Break.”

You can find out more on the Fort Bend County ISD website.

