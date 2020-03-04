WATCH LIVE: First case of ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus confirmed in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has confirmed the “first presumptive positive case of COVID-19,” according to a press release from the department.

The patient is a man in his 70s who recently traveled abroad and is currently hospitalized in stable condition, officials wrote.

“This presumptive case is actionable and we are treating it as a positive,” officials wrote. “Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has started an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identify close contacts with the individual. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts.”

Health officials will hold a press conference at 7 p.m. Wednesday to give more details. KPRC 2 will live stream the press conference here.

“We are working around the clock with all local, regional, and statewide health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George in a press release.

Officials say the situation is “rapidly evolving" and have asked residents to remain calm.

What do you do if you think you’re sick

Officials are asking people to not go to the emergency room “unless essential.” They say emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever or respiratory problems, you’re asked to contact your regular doctor first.

Hygiene tips

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.