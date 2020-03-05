Houston Health Department now doing lab testing for suspected coronavirus cases

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department laboratory announced Wednesday that it will now conduct COVID-19 testing for patients who meet the Centers for Control Disease testing criteria.

Results from specimens collected by medical providers from suspected cases are expected to arrive in Houston for testing within 24 hours. Until now, local health department had to send specimens to the CDC lab in Atlanta for coronavirus testing, a process that usually took 48-72 hours.

“The city of Houston is monitoring information about COVID-19 and is responding to the public health threat. I am gratified the CDC has approved local COVID-19 testing in our Houston Health Department lab,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Local testing capacity is an important step in speeding up the testing process so that we can have the information needed to respond quickly and efficiently should COVID-19 reach our community.”

Currently, the Houston Health Department lab has one testing kit with the capacity to test approximately 350 patients. If a test comes back positive, that test would be sent to the CDC lab for further confirmation, but local testing is considered actionable.

The CDC said it will send more testing kits if needed.