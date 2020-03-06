Houston Rodeo maintaining public health precautions in response to local coronavirus cases
HOUSTON – Houston Rodeo has not changed its health precautions for this year’s festival, as the first positive cases of the coronavirus are announced in the Houston area, according to officials.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced, since the start of the season, it has been working with the Houston Health Department daily to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria.
“While people need to remain vigilant, there is currently no need for the average person to take out-of-the-ordinary protective actions,” the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said in a statement Thursday.
However, in consideration of our guests and the community, the Houston Rodeo outlined these measures to help ensure the health and safety of our guests, including:
- Nearly doubled the amount of hand sanitizer stations available
- Increased backstock of hand sanitizer
- Increased frequency of sanitizing common touchpoints, including handrails, doorknobs, faucets, foodservice counters, etc.
- Added signage at restrooms encouraging visitors to properly wash their hands
- Increased the frequency of cleaning and restocking the restrooms with hand soap and paper towels
- Increased the number of cleaning staff on site
- Directed staff and volunteers showing any symptoms of illness to stay home
In addition, more handwashing stations have been added in AGVENTURE, near the petting zoo and pony rides, as well as outdoors near Fun on the Farm and Mutton Bustin.’
Guests are encouraged to wash their hands before eating or drinking, and after touching animals or anything in surrounding environments.
Helpful links
- Health tips on visiting the Rodeo
- The Houston Health Department’s Emergency Operations Center
- Harris County’s official page for the coronavirus
- Center for Disease Control official page on the coronavirus
