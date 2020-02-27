What Houston-area school districts are doing to protect students, staff from coronavirus

HOUSTON – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning for Americans to prepare for possible outbreaks of the coronavirus in the United States and Wednesday night, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the response.

Houston-area school districts are outlining health safety recommendations as concerns grow regarding the spread of coronavirus.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 81,000 people worldwide, according to the Associated Press. For the first time, the number of new causes outside of China rose above the number reported inside the country, expanding the global distress about the spread of the epidemic.

Here are the written statements from the local school districts:

Houston ISD

"We are in contact with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and will conscientiously follow their recommendations. We continue to encourage good hygiene practices and will follow appropriate assessment and monitoring protocols for students and staff who report feeling ill.

New students wishing to enroll at any HISD school will be asked to complete a routine travel history questionnaire as a precaution. We have a plan of action in place should the virus present on one of our campuses. The absolute safety, health, and well-being of our students and staff are of the utmost importance at all times."

Fort Bend ISD

"Fort Bend ISD has continued to be in communication with our regional public health partners regarding the Coronavirus outbreak. Student Health Services is passing along all updates to our school nurses on a regular basis, and at this time, there are no confirmed cases in Fort Bend County. All nurses have received guidance regarding screening and evaluation protocols, and the District stands ready to take and plan for all appropriate measures.

It is important that our community members understand that we are in the midst of our regular cold and flu season, and so it is important that our families take preventative measures to safeguard themselves. Information regarding preventing the spread of communicable diseases is posted on the School Health Services website."

Katy ISD

“Katy ISD continues to follow the guidance of local, state and federal health officials with regard to all communicable diseases. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the counties in which Katy ISD is situated, we continue to remind our school community that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the same preventions that are recommended for the spread of the flu and common cold.”

Alief ISD

"Alief ISD is working closely with the Houston Health Department to monitor the coronavirus situation. No cases have been confirmed in Texas to date and we currently have no suspected cases among our students and staff. Alief ISD campus custodial staff will continue to disinfect campuses with hospital-grade products.

As we are still in cold and flu season, parents, students and staff members are encouraged to follow basic prevention guidelines against the flu and upper respiratory viruses which include avoiding contact with people who are sick and washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available."

Cy-Fair ISD

"Cypress-Fairbanks ISD follows the guidance of local and federal health officials to help protect our students and staff from all communicable diseases. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris County, we continue to remind students and staff that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the same recommendations for preventing the spread of the flu.

In addition, all CFISD campuses currently have wall-mounted hand sanitizers in bathrooms and free-standing hand sanitizers at the building and cafeteria entrances. Our campus custodial staff will continue to disinfect campuses each day with hospital-grade products to help offset the spread of communicable illnesses."

Klein ISD

"Klein ISD follows the guidance and expertise of national and local health officials to help protect our students and staff from all communicable diseases. The District is aware that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

While we continue to work closely with local and federal health authorities, as of Feb. 26, 2020, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Harris County and no additional precautions have been advised for Klein ISD at this time.

State medical experts indicate that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID -19 are the same recommendations for preventing the spread of the flu. Families may visit the CDC website for more information regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Should you have any further questions, please contact the nurse on your child’s campus or visit kleinisd.net/health."

Aldine ISD

“Aldine is following the guidelines from the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services. We are working with local healthcare authorities to ensure we are protecting the students and staff of Aldine ISD.”

Spring Branch ISD

“SBISD will share out as soon as possible our community statement on this topic. We have not issued that statement or message at this time.”

This story will be updated with the statements from other school districts if and when they respond to KPRC 2′s request for comment.