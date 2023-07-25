14 fun things to do in Houston this weekend

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant performs during the Wonderfront Music & Arts festival at Seaport Villiage on November 18, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

🎵 Music

Young the Giant

July 27 at 7 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin Street Suite 1600, Houston; concerts.livenation.com.

Critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum selling artist Young The Giant will come to Houston in support of their latest album, “American Bollywood,” their first release in four years. With lyrics mostly written by the band’s lead singer Sameer Gadhia, the son of Indian immigrants, the album tells the multi-generational saga of the American immigrant, and the origins, exiles, battles, and denouement of reclaiming their collective identity.

Rema

July 28 at Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave, Houston; concerts.livenation.com.

Rema will come to Houston in support of his new album, “Rave & Roses.”

“Star Wars: A New Hope” in concert

July 28-29 at the Hobby Center, 800 Bagby Street, Houston; houstonsymphony.org.

“When ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ premiered in 1977, its unforgettable characters, visual spectacle, and mythic storytelling captured the imagination of movie-goers around the world. Relive the magic as the first chapter of the original Star Wars trilogy projects on the big screen at The Hobby Center, with every note of John Williams’s famous score performed live by the Houston Symphony, from 20th Century Fox Fanfare to closing credits.”

Greta Van Fleet

July 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Toyota Center, 1510 Polk Street, Houston; toyotacenter.com.

Fresh off an arena tour, Greta Van Fleet is preparing for a set of stadium show and festival stops across North America and Europe. The tour will follow the release of the band’s forthcoming third studio album “Starcatcher,” due out July 21. The album was written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb. Throughout the 10-song collection, the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness.

Steve Miller Band

July 29 at 7 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

The Steve Miller Band will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s legendary album “The Joker” with a performance at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Support will be provided by Cheap Trick. Some of the Steve Miller Band’s hits from “The Joker” include the eponymous track “The Joker,” Sugar Babe,” and “The Lovin’ Cup.”

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd

July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

Titans of American classic rock ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd will co-headline a tour titled “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man.” Uncle Kracker will provide support on the tour, which will come to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in July.

🎭 Theater

Houston Shakespeare Festival

July 27-Aug. 5 at the Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston; milleroutdoortheatre.com.

The Houston Shakespeare Festival returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre with performances of “Macbeth” and “Much Ado About Nothing.” The festival, produced by the University of Houston’s School of Theatre & Dance, is presented annually with free performances for the Houston community.

“The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”

July 21-Aug. 27 at Alley Theatre, 615 Texas Avenue, Houston; alleytheatre.org.

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre presents “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” one of Agatha Christie’s best-known novels. The twisty whodunit features extraordinary characters who hold secrets about blackmail and murder that only the detective Hercule Poirot can solve.

“Thunder Knocking on the Door”

July 26-Aug. 6 at Stages, 800 Rosine Street, Houston; stageshouston.com.

“This bluesy show is an intoxicating musical fable filled with humor, heart, and the extraordinary music of five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’. In a small Alabama town, a mysterious blues guitar-playing stranger arrives at the door of the Dupree family, bringing a challenge for the offspring of his late rival. The stranger’s bargain pits family legacy against a tempting future. But what started as a deal with the devil turns into a love story for the ages. Part family reckoning, part epic love, and all blues, ‘Thunder Knocking on the Door’ brings soul to Stages.”

👪 Kids

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

July 28 at 8:30 a.m. at Levy Park, 3801 Eastside Street, Houston; levyparkhouston.org.

“Join us for an action-packed Family Movie Night presented by Texas Children’s! This free screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home begins at 8:30 pm.”

“Bluey’s Big Play”

July 29-30 at Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Avenue, Houston; performingartshouston.org.

“When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life.”

Neon foam party

July 29 at 7:30 p.m. at POST Houston, 401 Franklin Street, Houston; posthtx.com.

Bring the kiddos to the family-fun event, Neon Foam Party, on POST Houston’s rooftop lawn. There will be multiple foam machines, neon lights, family-friendly music, and more.

“Magic and Mischief Managed”

July 29 at 10 a.m. at Children’s Museum Houston, 1500 Binz Street, Houston; cmhouston.org.

Children’s Museum Houston will host a “Muggles Bash” Saturday. Events on the itinerary include a meet-and-greet with Harry, Hermione, and Ron, an owl presentation by the Houston Audubon, and a magic show.

“Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder”

July 29-30 at Main Street Theater, 2540 Times Boulevard, Houston; mainstreettheater.com.

“One of Junie B. Jones’s top front teeth is loose, and this is bad news, folks. What if she looks like toothless Uncle Lou? On top of it all, that Meanie Jim has invited everyone in Room Nine to his birthday party on Saturday except Junie B. Delight in another of Junie B’s hilarious adventures with all of her friends – May, Grace and more!”

