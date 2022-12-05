Bluey’s Big Play is coming to Houston: What you need to know about the hit kids show coming to our area

Cast members perform onstage during a press preview of "Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Bluey’s Big Play is coming to Houston 2023.

Four shows will be performed next July at Brown Theater at the Wortham Center. Tickets start at $35.

The four shows will be Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and on Sunday, July 30, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

About the show, according to the official website information

“This is Bluey’s Big Play, For Real Life.

“When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.

“Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life.

“Bluey’s Big Play is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.”

Inside the child policy

Children of all ages are welcome to attend, according to the play’s website. Tickets must be purchased for all children, regardless of age, as required by the City of Houston Fire Code.

VIP Experience

A limited number of VIP Experience upgrades are available for each performance, at an additional cost of $75.

The VIP Experience includes:

An exclusive Bluey VIP lanyard

An exclusive Bluey VIP gift

An exclusive group photo opportunity with a Bluey Costume Character (max 4 per group).

Children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All members of a group are required to have a VIP upgrade for the VIP Experience.

The VIP upgrade can be added to any ticket. To purchase, select your seats, hit “Continue,” and change the ticket type from “Adult” to “Bluey VIP.”

If you need help

Questions? Please contact the box office at info@performingartshouston.org

For ADA information, please contact the Box Office at 713-227-4772 or email info@performingartshouston.org.