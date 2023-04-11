Love Junie B. Jones? She’s coming to Houston, y’all. This is what you need to know.

HOUSTON – June B. Jones is coming to Houston and her top front tooth is loose.

Based on the popular book series by Barbara Park and adapted for the stage by Allison Gregory, a Junie B. Jones play is coming to Main Street Theater.

What is the show about

“One of Junie B. Jones’s top front teeth is loose, and this is bad news, folks. What if she looks like toothless Uncle Lou? On top of it all, that Meanie Jim has invited everyone in Room Nine to his birthday party on Saturday except Junie B. Delight in another of Junie B’s hilarious adventures with all of her friends – May, Grace and more!”

What age is this designed to entertain?

The performance is recommended for children kindergarten aged and older. Children under the age of 3 (including sleeping babies) are not allowed in the theater.

When are the performances? And how much are the tickets?

Weekend Performances: Ticket Prices: $18 – $28

SATURDAYS: June 10, 17, 24 and July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY: July 16, 23, 30, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Summer Camp/Homeschool Matinees: Tickets: $8.00 each Summer Camp and Homeschool Group Matinees are Mondays - Fridays: June 20 – 30, 2023 and July 10 – 14, 2023 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. No performances will be held on June 19.