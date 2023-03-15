Kenny Chesney tonight!🎤💖👀: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 15

HOUSTON – If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today, there’s so much to see and do -- and tonight there’s country music superstar Kenny Chesney.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Barrow Show - Wave II (Show C. Duroc, Berkshire, Yorkshire) NRG Center – East Arena

8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: Paint Horse Western Performance Events, NRG Arena

9:00 a.m. - Contest: Agriculture Product Identification NRG Center - Rooms 201 - 203

9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

10:00 a.m. Born to Buck, The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Contest: Ag Robotics Competition, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 4 p.m.), The Junction

11:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight), The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B, The Junction

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Junior Market Steer (Classify), NRG Center - Main Arena

1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

3:00 p.m. - Ag Robotics Contest Awards, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Programming, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Genevieve Allen, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Champion Wine Garden

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Live Music: David Gautreau, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Genevieve Allen, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

6:45 p.m. - Semifinal 1, followed by Kenny Chesney in concert, NRG Stadium

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

7:30 p.m. - Live Music: DJ Rojo, The Junction

9:00 p.m. - Kenny Chesney, NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Carson Jeffrey, NRG Park

