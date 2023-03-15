Kenny Chesney tonight!🎤💖👀: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 15

HOUSTON – If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today, there’s so much to see and do -- and tonight there’s country music superstar Kenny Chesney.
Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.
Events throughout the day:
8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Barrow Show - Wave II (Show C. Duroc, Berkshire, Yorkshire) NRG Center – East Arena
8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: Paint Horse Western Performance Events, NRG Arena
9:00 a.m. - Contest: Agriculture Product Identification NRG Center - Rooms 201 - 203
9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo, The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm, The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park
10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side
10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar
10:00 a.m. Born to Buck, The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Contest: Ag Robotics Competition, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion
11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 4 p.m.), The Junction
11:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight), The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B, The Junction
11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
12:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park
12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Junior Market Steer (Classify), NRG Center - Main Arena
1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
3:00 p.m. - Ag Robotics Contest Awards, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion
3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
4:00 p.m. - 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Programming, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Genevieve Allen, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage
4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Champion Wine Garden
4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
5:00 p.m. - Live Music: David Gautreau, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage
5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Genevieve Allen, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage
6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
6:45 p.m. - Semifinal 1, followed by Kenny Chesney in concert, NRG Stadium
7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
7:30 p.m. - Live Music: DJ Rojo, The Junction
9:00 p.m. - Kenny Chesney, NRG Stadium
10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Carson Jeffrey, NRG Park
